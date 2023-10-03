Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.74. 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,741. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.