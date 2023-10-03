Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. 5,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,511. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $741.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

