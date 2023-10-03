Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.