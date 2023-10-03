Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $211.47. The stock had a trading volume of 288,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,738. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70. The company has a market cap of $298.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

