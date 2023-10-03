Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.