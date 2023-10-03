Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.