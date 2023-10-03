Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vericel worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,475,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after buying an additional 191,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,664. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

