VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $202.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $136,357.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,569 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VeriSign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.