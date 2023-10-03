Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,703,770. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

