Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 115,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 178,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $13,726,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

