Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.80

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 67879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 847,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.