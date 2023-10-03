Village Super Market, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.1 %

VLGEA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $336.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.35. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Village Super Market by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 17.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

