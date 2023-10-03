Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VGZ

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.