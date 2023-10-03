W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $694.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.23 and a 12-month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

