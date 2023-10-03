Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 22,889 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

