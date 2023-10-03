Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

