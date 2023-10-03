Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

