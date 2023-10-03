Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,511,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.