Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

