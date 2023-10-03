Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

