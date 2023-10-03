Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $100.97.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

