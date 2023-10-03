Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

