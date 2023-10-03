Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

