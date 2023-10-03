Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $212.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

