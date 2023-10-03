Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,016,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

