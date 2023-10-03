Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

