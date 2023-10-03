Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

