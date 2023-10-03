Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

