WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from WAM Microcap’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
WAM Microcap Price Performance
WAM Microcap Company Profile
WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Microcap
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.