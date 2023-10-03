WAM Research Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
WAM Research Stock Performance
WAM Research Company Profile
WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
