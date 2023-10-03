Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $14.36. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 255,553 shares trading hands.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Warby Parker Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

