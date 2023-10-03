Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $31.09

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $31.87. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 91,025 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.