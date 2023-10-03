Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 913,950 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

