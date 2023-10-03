Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

