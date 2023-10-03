Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSBF

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.