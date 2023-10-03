Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Announces $2.45 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $364.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco has a 1 year low of $232.59 and a 1 year high of $378.66.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.