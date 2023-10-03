WazirX Price Hits $0.0977 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $878,050.66 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

