WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.98

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.98 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 109889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

