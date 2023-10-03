Wedbush Initiates Coverage on COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CDP stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

