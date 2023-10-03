Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $123.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VC. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $105.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.