Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $226.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.73.

Shares of GTLS opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

