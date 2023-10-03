Wells Fargo & Company Increases NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in NOV by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after buying an additional 3,087,807 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.