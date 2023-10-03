Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $142.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.