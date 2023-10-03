Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 256,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 3,708,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,958,729. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

