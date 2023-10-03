Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

