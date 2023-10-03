Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after buying an additional 601,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

