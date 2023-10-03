Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.46. Westlake has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westlake will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

