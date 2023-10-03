WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

