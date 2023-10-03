Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

WVVI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

