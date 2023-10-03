Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
WVVI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.