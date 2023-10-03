William Blair Initiates Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.